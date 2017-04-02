Reports: Shots fired in Gulf Shores

By Published: Updated:

News 5 is working to learn more about gunshots fired near the Hangout in Gulf Shores.

Several people called into News 5 Saturday night shortly before midnight to say they heard shots fired near the popular Hangout beach restaurant and music venue.

Multiple police agencies were seen at the venue.

One witness reports seeing someone running away from the scene — we have not confirmed if someone is in custody.

News 5 will; have the latest on News 5 This Morning on Sunday and will update this post as we learn more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s