Mom, Child Killed in Possible Louisiana Tornado

Two people, a mother and a daughter, are reportedly dead after severe storms flipped their mobile home in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. Police say Ginny Higgins, Francine Gotch were in the home when an unconfirmed tornado hit it and flipped it. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Three- year- old Neville Alexander was also inside the home at the time. No word on his condition.

