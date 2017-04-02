Mom, Child Killed in Possible Louisiana Tornado

Chris Best Published:

Two people, a mother and a daughter, are reportedly dead after severe storms flipped their mobile home in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. Police say Ginny Higgins, Francine Gotch were in the home when an unconfirmed tornado hit it and flipped it. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.  Three- year- old  Neville Alexander was also inside the home at the time. No word on his condition.

The same storm system is headed towards the News 5 viewing area. Stay tuned for the very latest, on the air, at WKRG.com, on our free apps and on Facebook and Twitter.

