Faith Time: Palm Sunday

Pastor Charles Jackson with Macedonia Baptist Church in Daphne joins us to talk about Palm Sunday just a week early. Here’s what we talked about:

Chad: We’re two weeks away from Palm Sunday, for the people who don’t know, what is Palm Sunday?

Pastor: According to scripture Palm Sunday is identified as the Sunday before the Friday Passover on which Jesus was crucified.

Chad: Why was Jesus welcomed so lovingly?

Pastor: Jesus was welcomed so lovingly because the Jews saw him as the Messiah and King who would free them from Roman oppression.

Chad: What is the symbolism of His journey into town?

Pastor: The symbolism of Jesus journey into Jerusalem is the honor and celebration a king would receive after conquering his enemies. The significance of Jesus riding a donkey symbolizes His coming in peace.

Chad: How does Jesus go from being a lauded figure on Palm Sunday to crucified days later?

Pastor: Jesus goes from being a lauded figure on Palm Sunday to being crucified on Friday because his followers had grown to an enormous number and the religious leader had become envious of Jesus and with their powerful influences persuades the people to turn against Him.

Chad: Arguably, Good Friday observances are very somber, what’s the message of hope on Good Friday?

Pastor: Good Friday is a very somber day as we remember the crucifixion of Jesus but the message of hope comes from His resurrection early Sunday morning. So death has been defeated and there is hope for those who accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.

Chad: What should people learn from Palm Sunday?

Pastor: People should learn that Palm Sunday is a day of celebration and honor. It’s a day when the Savior entered Jerusalem to save all people from their sin.

Chad: What is the hardest lesson to grapple with this time of year?

Pastor: The hardest lesson to grapple with this time of year, is Jesus’s submitting to His Father’s will to become the sacrificial lamb for all humanity. Salvation from sin and death is freely offered to all who accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior. Therefore there remains hope for everyone.