Women in STEM Conference Inspires Young Ladies from Across the State

Today at the Alabama School of Science and Mathematics (ASMS), it was all about young women. The school hosted a Women in STEM conference.

STEM is careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. More than 200 girls from all across the state came to Mobile for the conference. There they got to take part in hands-on sessions lead by women in a stem career. This is the second year the school held the conference which focuses on showing girls strong role models in various careers.

“Women represent and make up almost half the workforce but they’re under-represented in many of the STEM careers,” said Dr. Monica Motley, President of ASMS. “So that is something that we’re trying to address, that gap in the workforce.”

Women from more than thirty companies told girls about their job. Companies like Airbus, Alabama Power, Neptune, and Exxon Mobile taught at and sponsored the conference.

“They actually go around and participate in interactive STEM activities,” said Dr. Motley. “So they’ll do a rotation in different areas from physics to chemistry, biology. And then at the end, they’ll have an opportunity to meet actual women who are working in STEM careers.”

To learn more about the conference, visit the ASMS website.