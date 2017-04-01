Suspect in I-85 Bridge collapse charged with arson; 200K bond set

ATLANTA, Ga-

Atlanta police say 40-year old Basil Eleby set the fire that caused a portion of i-85 to collapse.

Eleby is charged with first degree criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing.

His bail was set Saturday at 200-thousand dollars, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Two others were given citations for trespassing and were released.

The massive blaze started just after six Thursday evening.

Black smoke billowed from under the interstate for hours.

State officials say it will take months to repair the North and South sections of the Interstate.

Fulton jail records show Eleby had been arrested 19 times before for drug, battery, assault and other charges.