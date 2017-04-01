Mercaptan effects still plague Eight Mile residents

It has been almost a decade since Mercaptan spilled from a Mobile Gas facility in Eight Mile.

Since then, many residents have been sick.

Citizens, have asked for help.

“People are having breathing problems, people are, children are having bloody noses, seizures, headaches,” said Carletta Davis, president of the We Matter Eight Mile community group.

They’ve taken to the streets to raise awareness in the past, and they’ve written letters.

The latest letter was last week, after the Alabama Department of Public Health verified that the community is suffering from the odor caused by the spill

Their statement read in part “mercaptan causes irritation to mucous membranes and has been associated with some of the symptoms reported by the residents of eight mile”

Davis says that ultimately, the community has been ignored.

“I really feel this is equivalent to Flint, Michigan and I feel that because this is a predominately minority community, a lower socioeconomic community, and they’re being ignored,” said Davis.

They are asking the city of Prichard to contact the health department and the Department of Justice to both monitor the environment and consider sanctions against those responsible for the spill.

Prichard spokesperson Melanie Baldwin told News 5 that the city of Prichard has recently met with the community group and continues to collaborate on solutions to the matter.

Baldwin also said they will do as much as they can within the city’s power.

We also spoke with Casi Calloway of Mobile Baykeeper who said the group will be conducting a couple of tests there locally soon in addition to tests that have already been done.