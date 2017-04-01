Man killed in Santa Rosa County shooting after domestic disturbance

Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Santa Rosa Deputies responded to 11411 Green Rd in the Munson area in reference to a domestic disturbance.

An person identified as Danny King was described as being the primary aggressor in the disturbance.

While Deputies were in route, 911 received another call advising King had been shot.

Deputies discovered King had been shot to death.

Major Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene investigators responded to the scene as well as members of the State Attorney’s Office.

All parties involved in the shooting have been identified and interviewed. Detectives are reviewing evidence and statements to determine if any criminal violations occurred.

No arrests have been made at this time.