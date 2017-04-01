Foley Fundraiser For Firefighter’s Child Fighting Cancer

Related Coverage Foley Coming Together Saturday to Support Firefighter’s Son

Foley, AL (WKRG)

Dozens of people come out in Foley to show their support for a firefighter’s family. 15-month old Easton Carraway is the son of a Foley fighter. The little boy is fighting a rare form of cancer at St. Jude’s in Memphis. Today a fundraiser was held to help the family. Between the fryers, and piles of fish, they’re trying to raise spirits and money inside the Foley Fire department for the Carraway Family.

“The fire service is a very strong brotherhood and we just felt obligated to take care of Cody and his family,” said Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby. An event like this is designed to raise funds for the family to pay medical expenses but they’re also asking for something more powerful than money.

“Prayers,” said Easton’s grandfather Jake Salter emphatically. “Donations are wonderful, they are extremely helping them out but prayers.” 15 miles away a group of bikers start a short ride from Robertsdale High school to also raise money for the same cause.

“We just love helping the families and the children to help raise money for medical expenses and things like that,” said Brandee Newton with Kickstands Up for Cancer. Easton’s parents stand by his side in Memphis–and the family wishes they could be back home.

Cheryl Clarke, Relative: “I think it’s being up there and being away from the family, we have a very tight-knit family and being up there as young as they are I think that’s the hardest on them,” said relative Cheryl Clarke. Family members say he just finished his first round of chemo this week.