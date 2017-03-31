What’s Working: Daphne Coach Teaching Players Life Lessons

There is a new program in place at Daphne High School and it’s teaching them a lot more than just about football. Daphne’s new football coach, Kenny King started it. It’s a character building program to teach the kids life lessons. They are learning about decision-making, how to dress for success and many more important lessons. Coach King says, “I believe when parents give you their kid, as a coach, they are hoping they are molding them into great character men.”

The players say they appreciate the coach taking time to help them. Conner Phillips says, “We learned the consequences of something you might do as a high schooler, and how it could affect the rest of your career.” Player, Christian Williams, says “We can relate to him about everything. We can open up and not have to act a certain way.”



Coach King says that when he was a player in college and in the NFL, he always knew that he wanted to have a mentoring program in place when he became a coach. “People can say it’s all about winning ball games, but I believe when they leave this program, they will be successful young men.”