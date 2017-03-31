WATCH: News 5’s Hayley Minogue Flys in U.S Air Force T-38 Talon

After six hours of doctors visits, survival training, and really bad parachute landing practices, News 5’s Hayley Minogue got the chance to fly along in a T-38 Talon our of Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City.

Photojournalist Jason Garcia joined her as she was fitted with her flight suit, equipped with her breathing mask, and as she took off above the beautiful gulf. It was a unique chance to get a look at what it’s like to be a member of the American Beagles Squadron, where pulling upwards of 6 G’s is all in a day’s work.

Tyndall Air Force Base had News 5, and several other media outlets across the Southwest out in an effort to promote their upcoming airshow, Gulf Coast Salute.  Why wait until July for an airshow when you can check theirs out in April!

Join them on April 22nd and 23rd as the Thunderbirds soar above the base, alongside wing walkers, warplanes, and even an F-22 Demonstration.

If you’d like to learn more about the airshow, click HERE! to be redirected to their website.

 

T-38 Talon Fly Along

 

