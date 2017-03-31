Victim, Shooter Identified in Ridgefield Neighborhood Shooting in Mobile

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Following a disturbing shooting in a West Mobile neighborhood on Wednesday, the Mobile Police Department has released the names of the wife who allegedly shot her husband.

According to police, 67-year-old Melodie Robinson shot her husband, 62-year-old Raymond Robinson, then turned the gun on herself at a home on Shenandoah Road in the Ridgefield neighborhood.

Both the husband and wife were transported to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Raymond Robinson is a long established Neurologist with Mobile Neurology Group.

Dr. Raymond Kent Robinson, Mobile Neurology Group, P.A.

When officers arrived on the scene Wednesday afternoon, an elderly gentleman told officers that his son was lying in a bed suffering a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He also said he saw Melodie Robinson walk out into the backyard holding a chrome revolver and then heard gunshots. She is also suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

No word yet on what charges Melodie Robinson will face or if she will be arrested. Mobile Police are describing the shooting as a domestic violence incident.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s