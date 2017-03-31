Victim, Shooter Identified in Ridgefield Neighborhood Shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Following a disturbing shooting in a West Mobile neighborhood on Wednesday, the Mobile Police Department has released the names of the wife who allegedly shot her husband.

According to police, 67-year-old Melodie Robinson shot her husband, 62-year-old Raymond Robinson, then turned the gun on herself at a home on Shenandoah Road in the Ridgefield neighborhood.

Both the husband and wife were transported to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Raymond Robinson is a long established Neurologist with Mobile Neurology Group.

When officers arrived on the scene Wednesday afternoon, an elderly gentleman told officers that his son was lying in a bed suffering a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He also said he saw Melodie Robinson walk out into the backyard holding a chrome revolver and then heard gunshots. She is also suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

No word yet on what charges Melodie Robinson will face or if she will be arrested. Mobile Police are describing the shooting as a domestic violence incident.