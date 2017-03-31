Serial Burglar Arrested in Bay Minette

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 21-year-old was arrested Thursday in Bay Minette, Ala. after numerous burglaries throughout the community, according to a release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies obtained a search warrant against Joshua Pruitt after they observed him attempting to break into a car in the Bromley community last Friday.

After further investigation, they determined that Pruitt was responsible for several other recent burglaries in the area.

On Thursday, Pruitt was arrested and confessed to numerous burglaries throughout the Bay Minette Community.

He was booked into the Baldwin County Jail and charged with one count of attempting to breaking into a vehicle, one count of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and one count of second-degree burglary. Additional charges will be filed against Pruitt before he goes to court.

At this time, Pruitt is being held with no bond and is awaiting a hearing in front of a judge.

Investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office say the public’s help is what led to his arrest.