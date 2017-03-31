Sec. Of Education Betsy DeVos Calls Out Mobile County Schools

The new Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos gave her reaction to the latest Education Choice and Competition Index that was recently released. In her report, she called out Mobile County schools by name.

Everyone knows school choice is a passion for Secretary of Education Betsy Devos. In her address, she states school choice is a “fundamental right too long denied to too many kids”.

“I’m not in favor of any one form of choice over another, I’m simply in favor of giving parents more and better options to find an environment that will set their child up for success,” says DeVos.

She further states that simply having a choice program is not enough. This is where she names Mobile County Schools in particular.

“I’m glad that Russ highlighted the districts like Mobile, Alabama that nominally provide choice but don’t give parents adequate tools to take advantage of the program. As a parent, you can’t take advantage of a choice you don’t even know exists. We need to find ways of better connecting citizens to the information they need,” says DeVos.

“It’s just factually incorrect and facts don’t seem to matter to some people,” says Jesse McDaniel.

This has Jesse McDaniel with the Alabama Education Association fired up.

“Betsy DeVos isn’t qualified to carry Martha Peek’s briefcase, much less make any pronouncements about what is or what isn’t happening in the Mobile County School System,” says McDaniel.

In a tweet by the Mobile County Public School System, they call out DeVos saying:

“We would love to have you visit us in Mobile County Public Schools to see the choices we offer to our students.”

I talked with the spokesperson for Mobile County Schools who told me the people writing the report did not contact the school system here, merely looked at the website. They say the problem with that is, they don’t use the website that much in getting information out, they do it through parent-teacher meetings, social media and each year they hold a signature academy showcase for students and parents to attend. The school system says they are in the process of revamping the website now.

Below is the letter MCPSS sent to Betsy DeVos inviting her to Mobile County:

Dear Secretary DeVos,

In light of your remarks yesterday with the Brookings Institute, we would like to invite you to visit Mobile County Public Schools to see for yourself the educational options we offer to our students.

Mobile County is leading the state of Alabama in choices available, including our 12 Signature Academy high schools, to which any student in the county can apply and, if accepted, be offered free bus transportation. These academies prepare students for careers ranging from aviation to healthcare, engineering to coastal studies, and more. We also have:

n Seven magnet schools

n 13 National Blue Ribbon Schools

n Envision Virtual Academy

n Several unique programs offering students the opportunity to earn college credit, including Alabama’s only Cambridge Program, an AP Capstone School, International Baccalaureate, and Murphy University Center

n Schools for students with special needs: Augusta Evans Special School and the Regional School for the Deaf and Blind

n 40 Schools of Innovation

n 54 national-award-winning Alabama First Class Pre-K classrooms

n Evening Options, Twilight School, The Pathway and Star Academy for students who need intervention

n And more

We were disappointed to be cited in the study based on a rating system that relied heavily on state policies and our website, which we are in the process of revamping. I have attached samples of some of the methods of communication we use to let our parents, students and community know about the options available in Mobile County. We also host parent meetings each year at the magnet schools and Signature Academies; each fall we host a Signature Academy Showcase for seventh and eighth graders to learn about their high school options; high school teachers visit middle schools to tell students about their programs; and we use social media and our 24-hour mcpssTV to spotlight options available here.

We hope to turn this into a positive experience by having you visit us in beautiful Coastal Alabama. And we hope that you can learn about some of the great things public schools are doing to provide choices for our children.

Thank you,

Rena Philips