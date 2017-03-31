Oil-like Pollutant Seen in Mobile River After Thursday’s Storm Raises Questions

Related Coverage BREAKING: Coast Guard Responding to Oil Spill on Mobile River

After Thursday’s heavy rain, photos and video of what appears to be oil or some other pollutant floating in the Mobile River put environmentalists at Mobile Baykeeper on high alert.

“It’s a big concern. What’s going to happen? Where is it coming from? Who’s cleaning it up? How can we get someone out here quickly?,” said Mobile Baykeeper Director Casi Callaway.

In the video taken by Mobile Baykeeper, you can see the metallic sheen stretching the length of the Convention Center near the shore.

Even though Callaway said that her team quickly called the Coast Guard’s main number and soon saw a vessel drive by that appeared to be inspecting it, USCG Lieutenant Elizabeth Tatum said that particular vessel was with a different department within the Coast Guard. Tatum said that since the call did not come in through the National Response Command Center, they were not made aware of it until WKRG called them Friday morning.

Tatum and a team of USCG pollution responders came out to the convention Center on Friday, but by that point, the majority of the substance had either dissipated or floated further down current.

“We’re just going to continue to monitor and make sure we don’t receive additional reports from this area,” 2nd Class Petty Officer Ronnie Lucas said, mentioning that when they left our location, they were going to walk further down the shore.

Tatum said at this point, it doesn’t look like the pollution is related to a Wednesday night oil spill near Mount Vernon where a tug boat released around 300 gallons of petroleum, but they’re still investigating.

“We are pretty skeptical that it was able to reach that far downstream in such a short amount of time. If you take a look at the Mobile River, it has a lot of turns in it. It would be difficult for that small amount of oil to make it this far downstream in that amount of time,” Tatum said, adding that the rain likely dissipated must of the remaining petroleum.

While the Coast Guard will continue to look for any developments, Callaway said Mobile Baykeeper will be working diligently for answers as well. She said they’re waiting on satellite images that will give them a better idea of where the pollutants came from, and their efforts are far from over.

“Often, if one of the industries along the river did it, they would have reported it to the National Response Center by law. If they didn’t, we’re going to try to find out any other mechanism or means that we can,” Callaway said.

If you ever see anything similar, you’re encouraged to call the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802 or the Sector Mobile Command Center at 251-441-5976. Tatum said both centers are manned 24/7 and quick response can be key in identifying/charging whoever’s responsible and cleaning up the pollution.