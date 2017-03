Sergeant Travis Coleman died Monday, March 27 after suffering a medical emergency. A memorial service for Sergeant Coleman will be today at 2:00 pm at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf. Police departments across the Gulf Coast are expected to send representatives.

Coleman leaves behind a wife and two sons. An account has been set up to help Coleman’s family. Donations can be dropped off at the Orange Beach Police Department or made at the First Bank of Baldwin County.