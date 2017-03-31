Foley Coming Together Saturday to Support Firefighter’s Son

March has been a month of change for Foley firefighter Cody Carraway and his son Easton.

“It’s hard for us to accept help but sometimes you just have to get beyond that and do it,” says Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby.

The 15-month-old remains in Memphis, battling stage four cancer at St. Jude Hospital. “The last couple of days have been pretty good where they have been able to get out and enjoy some fresh air. I know they went to the zoo in Memphis which was probably a relief for all of them and gave Easton an opportunity to smile and be a child.”

Phone calls and messages of hope have helped the young family as they remain by Easton’s side. A special benefit could do even more. “It involves a fish fry, silent auction, bake sale, kids activities and opportunity for the community to actually come here and show their support as well,” says Darby.

The chief says a strong showing will mean more to Cody than words can express.

The fish fry and family friendly fun gets underway at 10 o’clock Saturday morning. Every dollar raised will be put into a bank account to help a little boy in the fight of his life.