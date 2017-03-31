Crayola Retires Dandelion Yellow Crayon

National Crayon Day brought a big announcement from one the biggest names in the coloring world. Crayola is retiring a bold yellow color from their 24 pack. Crayola announced the color dandelion yellow will be retiring from its 24 pack. Dandy as he is called is just 27 years old.

“He was actually one of my favorite colors,” said Ava Austin, a third grader at Old Shell Road Magnet School. “I used him everywhere. Everything I colored with, that’s when I used him.”

For some, it was more than just favorites.

“I can’t color my hair in pictures anymore,” said Beckett Vrertrees, a third grader at Old Shell Road Magnet School. “So I’ll have to use yellow. I don’t really like the yellow because it’s bright and you usually can’t see it.”

However, it’s not all bad news. Dandy himself announced on Facebook how he feels.

“I think retirement’s going to be my wildest adventure yet,” said Dandy.

This is the third time Crayola has retired colors. Dandy will join twelve other retired colors. So what’s next for the popular 24 pack? The answer is a crayon from the blue family. The name is still to be announced.

“I’m mixed,” said Austin. “I love the color blue but I’m mostly disappointed about Dandy going.”

If you just can’t get enough of Dandy, he will be doing a four week retirement tour. You can also buy up your favorite dandelion items from Team Yellow on Crayola’s website.

If you want to see Dandy’s full retirement video, check out the Crayola Facebook page.