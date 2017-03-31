CAUGHT ON CAMERA: More Boat Batteries Stolen in Baldwin County

Fairhope Police are asking for help tracking down a man caught on camera stealing boat batteries from a local business.

The video was captured Thursday morning. You can see the man going through boats at Moonlight Boat Works on Greeno road.

Police say he took five batteries that time but has hit business before, swiping 21 batteries last month.

Other shops in the city and South Baldwin County have also been hit this month.

Police say this time of year — those batteries can be a quick score for thieves.

“Boat batteries are a hot item especially with summer coming up everybody is getting their boats back in the water they need their boat batteries and boat equipment with boating being so popular here on the gulf coast they are always in demand,” said Sgt Craig Sawyer with the Fairhope Police Department.

Police are not certain if it is the same person hitting the shops, but say the suspect descriptions have been similar in each of the incidents.