ADEM Responds to Complaints of Poor Air Quality in Midtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After receiving complaints from citizens and a letter from a Mobile City Councilmember, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) addressed the reports of poor air quality in midtown Mobile.

City Councilmember Fred Richardson in a letter to ADEM last week said that two plants in Midtown cause “pungent odors and burning of the eyes”.

The two plants in question were GAF Materials Corporation on Emogene Street and Mobile Paperboard Corporation on Mobile Street.

ADEM says they conduct studies in the area regularly and the last two studies found that their facilities were operating properly and were not putting the public in danger. The studies were conducted in October 2015 and February 2016.

However, ADEM admitted that there is no way to regulate odor because of the subjective nature, but they try to work with companies to reduce odorous emissions if possible.

In the future, ADEM inspectors will conduct off-site inspection twice a month, and they will inspect the plants if odors are detected.

Below are the letters from Richardson to ADEM and their response along with the results of their inspection in October 2015.

