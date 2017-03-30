Suspect Arrested After Two Girls Raped in Escambia County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 20-year-old man remains behind bars Thursday in Escambia County, Alabama after two girls were raped in Flomaton, according to a release from an Escambia County official.

Trey Alexander Weekes of Flomaton, Ala. is accused of raping two girls in Atmore back in early February. According to police, both girls were under the age of 16.

The Atmore Police Department along with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Flomaton Police Department and Poarch Police Department conducted the investigation into Weekes.

The case will now be presented to an Escambia County Grand Jury.

Weekes is currently in the Escambia County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing where he faces two counts of rape second-degree.

If you any information about Weekes or additional victims, please contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 251-809-0741.