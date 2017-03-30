Pensacola High School placed on lockdown during active search for suspect

By Published:

Pensacola High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police searched for a person wanted on a felony warrant.

A crew of Pensacola Police officers searched the area surrounding the school early in the afternoon as the suspect was believed to be nearby.

The lockdown ended around 2 p.m. after PPD found nothing.

A PPD spokesperson told News 5/CW55 that the suspect had bailed from a car after being spotted by police, which initiated the foot search. However, they are releasing no further details on the suspect as of this time.

