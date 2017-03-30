Mobile Police Raid Numerous Gas Stations

Members of the Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit executed more than a dozen search warrants today on gas stations and homes that have been linked to selling articles used to smoke crack cocaine.

“Once inside the stores, officers will secure all articles considered drug paraphernalia including scales and smoking pipes as well as all cash in the store. Freeze orders will be obtained on bank accounts belonging to the stores and their owners. A secondary search warrant will be conducted at the store owners’ home, which is a total of five residences.” the press release from Mobile Police stated.

During the investigation, officers made undercover purchases and they found 10 gas stations across the city selling articles necessary to use illegal drugs.

“We will not tolerate a business facilitating illegal drug activity by selling drug paraphernalia,” said Chief of Police James Barber. “Our efforts will curtail the ease of obtaining items needed to use crack cocaine.”

Along with the Narcotics and Vice Unit, SWAT, Mobile County Street Enforcement Narcotics Team (MCSENT), Tactical Intelligence, Task Force Officers, Gang Interdiction Task Force, Asset Forfeiture, Financial Crimes and Precinct Units will assist with conducting the search warrants.

Search warrants were executed at the following gas stations.

Shell, 2810 Government Street Mystik, 65 Cody Road Old Shell Convenience, 6551 Old Shell Road Shell, 1254 Montlimar Drive Budget Zone, 3951 Airport Blvd K & S Convenience Store, 1120 Springhill Avenue First Stop, 1275 Springhill Avenue My Boys, 750 Holcombe Avenue Shell, 1700 Michigan Avenue Discount Zone Citgo, 507 Azalea Road