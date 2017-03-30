Minor Storm Damage Reported in WKRG Viewing Area

WKRG is getting reports of some minor damage as storms continue to blow through parts of the viewing area. Clifford Yawn who lives on Anderson Road in Saraland, Alabama sent News 5 a picture of a tree down in his neighborhood.

WKRG’s Ashley Knight is in Jackson County, MS where a tornado touchdown was confirmed. She saw a truss tower that fell over onto a car and damaged it. That tower was part of the setup for their 200 year celebration, toppled by high winds. She is on her way to check out reports of damage at the high school as well.

News 5’s Debbie Williams sent a photo of the clouds before the rain really hit in Elberta, Alabama