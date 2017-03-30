Huge Fire Near Atlanta Collapses Interstate 85 Bridge

A large fire has caused an overpass on Interstate 85 near Atlanta to collapse.

Firefighters have extinguished the massive fire that was burning underneath I-85 northbound near Piedmont Road. It’s shut down several roads in northeast Atlanta.

Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity.

Minutes later, the bridge collapsed. Black smoke can be seen for miles.

No injuries have been reported. Firefighters say it’s unclear what started the fire.