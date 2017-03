Volunteer firefighters responded to a small structure fire near Deer Acres Lane in Perdido Beach this afternoon around 2 p.m.

According to authorities, the combination of high winds and a neighbor burning trash caused the flames to burn down a storage shed.

Volunteer fire personnel from Elberta, Lillian and Perdido Beach responded to the scene before the fire could spread to residences and wooded areas nearby.

Residents are advised to use caution when burning on windy days.