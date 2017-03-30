Gov. Bentley’s Attorney to Address Impeachment Investigation Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The attorney for Alabama Governor Robert Bentley will hold a news conference today (Thursday) to address the legal procedures surrounding the impeachment investigation.

The press conference comes days after the House Judiciary Committee’s Special Counsel Jack Sharman released a tentative schedule for impeachment proceedings concerning the Governor.

Attorney Ross Garber will talk to the media at 2 p.m. at the Alabama State House in Montgomery.

In a letter sent to Special Counsel Sharman, Garber says that his actions are, “inconsistent with the Committee’s directives to you.”

Sharman’s timeline begins with a written report of his investigation to be released on April 7th. Sharman was hired by the judiciary committee to put together a report on the governor’s behavior in office to see if there are grounds for impeachment. The committee would then vote to pass impeachment along to the full House of Representatives.

However, Sharman’s office says, “The proposed timeline was provided as a courtesy to interested parties and is subject to change due to a number of variables that could affect the schedule, including potential litigation filed by the Office of the Governor, Gov. Bentley personally, or both.”