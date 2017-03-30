Florida Will Not Seek Death Penalty Against Mary Rice

When Mary Rice appeared in a Florida courtroom earlier this month, she didn’t know whether she would face life or death if convicted. She is charged with helping Billy Boyette in his murderous trek across three states.

“One of the factors for the death penalty is whether the killing is heinous, atrocious and cruel,” said State Attorney Bill Eddins. While the crimes that took the lives of four women met those requirements, the factors that would lead prosecutors to pursue the death penalty did not. “One of the factors that we are required to consider is whether or not she was the lead person and it appears that Boyette was the primary leader in the matter.”

Florida’s decision will likely not impact Baldwin County’s capital murder case against Rice but it could speed up the process according to District Attorney Bob Wilters.

Rice will be tried on murder charges in Florida first and that could be helpful for Alabama prosecutors giving them insight into her defense. As for a decision on whether Rice would face the death penalty in Alabama, Wilters says unlike Florida, that decision hasn’t been made yet.

Four women were killed during the multi-state crime spree that started at a Milton, Florida motel. Police found the bodies of Jacqueline Moore and Alicia Freer in January. Later, Peggy Broz was killed at her home in Lillian. A few days after that Kayla Crocker was shot and killed in her home in Beulah.

Rice and Boyette were eventually found in a West Point, Georgia motel where Boyette took his on life and Rice surrendered to authorities. Her next court appearance in Escambia County Florida is set for May 25th.