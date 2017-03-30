District Attorney’s Office Seeking Information In Larry Bradford Homicide

On August 11th, 2015 Larry Bradford was reported missing, days later his torso was found near the roadside in Prichard, Alabama.

“My heart aching real bad. August will be two years since he been gone,” Mary Bradford said.

Still, no one has been arrested for Bradford’s murder. Today, the District Attorney’s Office announced they would be offering an award for information on the case.

“We now have a $5000 reward that is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of the person who committed this crime, this homicide against Larry Bradford,” District Attorney Ashley Rich said.

Bradford’s family says they want closure.

“I miss him every day and my children miss him every day so, we need closure. that will help, that’ll help,” Natasha Bracy Wilson said.

Again, there is a $5000 reward being offered for any information on the murder of Larry Bradford. You’re asked to contact the Prichard Police Department or the State Bureau of Investigation with any information you may have.

Prichard Police: 452-2211

State Bureau of Investigation: 334-637-0131