Deputies: Woman Busted Selling Pot Lollipops on the Beach

Deputies say a woman was selling treats on the beach with an illegal ingredient.

According to deputies, a woman at the beach reported 26-year-old Kayla Martin for trying to sell her pot-laced candy.

It happened at the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island Thursday.

Deputies say they found two laced lollipops and four gummy bears in the suspect’s bag. The gummy bears weren’t much more than goo in a small baggie because they had melted in the heat.

Martin is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a county park.