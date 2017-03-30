Dak Prescott Unable to Attend Senior Bowl Hall of Fame Banquet

The Senior Bowl is honoring Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott tonight as the Reese’s Senior Bowl Rookie of the Year. The NFL Rookie of the Year was expected to attend the event at the Battle House Hotel in Mobile. News 5 has learned that Prescott had to cancel his appearance and will not be attending tonight’s Hall of Fame banquet. A Senior Bowl official gave no reason for the cancellation.

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and two other former All-Stars will be inducted, we will have coverage of the event tonight on News 5 at 6, 6:30 and 10pm.