Clarke Raines In Court Today

A bond hearing is set for the man accused of killing his own mother.

Clarke Raines will appear before a judge today.

Raines is charged with murder in the death of his mother, Kay Raines.

Her body was discovered in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Highway 225 in Baldwin County on Monday.

Kay Raines had been missing for two months.

The clothes at the scene match what she was wearing the last time she was seen on January 28.

News 5 will be in the courtroom for today’s bond hearing and we’ll let you know how the judge rules.