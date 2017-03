UPDATE: Mobile Police have confirmed that a 15-year old has been shot in the leg. The injury appears to be non-life threatening.

Mobile Police are investigating a shooting call on Tarawa Street. Police haven’t released information yet, but News 5 Crews saw a girl being loaded into an ambulance on the scene. It’s unclear how badly she was hurt, but dispatchers on the police scanners reported that she was shot in the leg.

