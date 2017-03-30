BREAKING: Coast Guard Responding to Oil Spill on Mobile River

The Coast Guard sent out the following press release late Thursday afternoon

The Coast Guard is responding to a report of a diesel fuel discharge on the Mobile River near Mt. Vernon, Alabama, Thursday.

The National Response Center received a report at approximately 6:10 p.m. that a Parker Towing owned tug vessel spilled between an estimated 300 to 500 gallons of diesel fuel into the water during fueling operations near mile marker 36.7 on the Mobile River.

Members from the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Incident Management Division were notified, and arrived on scene at approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Parker Towing has contracted the Oil Response Company to conduct response operations. Boom and sorbent material are being used to reduce the spread of oil and collect oil from the water’s surface.

Approximately 100 gallons of product have been recovered.

The Sector Mobile Incident Management Division will oversee all response operations.

There are no reports of affected wildlife.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.