Bond Set for Man Accused of Mother’s Murder

WKRG Staff Published:
Mugshot from MCSO Jail Log.

Clarke Raines appeared in court this morning for a bond hearing on murder and credit card fraud charges.

Kay Raines

Raines is accused of killing his mother, Kay Raines, who was missing for two months before her body was found in a wooded area off Highway 225 in Baldwin County.

Mobile County District Court Judge Joe Basenberg set Clarke Raines bond at $100,000 for the murder charge and $2,500 each for the 13 fraudulent use of a credit card charges. Court proceedings revealed the cards belonged to his mother.

His preliminary hearing date has been set for May 4.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s