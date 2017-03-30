Bond Set for Man Accused of Mother’s Murder

Clarke Raines appeared in court this morning for a bond hearing on murder and credit card fraud charges.

Raines is accused of killing his mother, Kay Raines, who was missing for two months before her body was found in a wooded area off Highway 225 in Baldwin County.

Mobile County District Court Judge Joe Basenberg set Clarke Raines bond at $100,000 for the murder charge and $2,500 each for the 13 fraudulent use of a credit card charges. Court proceedings revealed the cards belonged to his mother.

His preliminary hearing date has been set for May 4.