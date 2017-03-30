Bentley lawyer: Impeachment investigation ‘off the rails”

GOV BENTLEY AT USA MEDICAL
Governor Bentley tours USA Medical Center in Mobile on August 12, 2016.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Gov. Robert Bentley has filed an emergency request with an impeachment committee to stop the group’s special counsel from releasing a report next week and pushing for a quick impeachment vote.

Attorney Ross Garber said Thursday he is asking the Alabama House Judiciary Committee to “take control of an investigation that has gone off the rails.”

Garber said committee counsel Jack Sharman has “hijacked this investigation.” Sharman told the governor’s attorneys he would release his investigative report April 7 and that the House would tentatively vote on impeachment in May.

Garber said the process is unfair and gives the governor inadequate opportunity to respond or cross-examine witnesses before the committee.

Bentley has faced an impeachment push over a sex-tinged scandal involving his relationship with a former aide.

