Alabama Red Snapper Season to Open Memorial Day Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama wildlife officials have announced the dates for the 2017 red snapper season in Alabama, according to a release from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

State waters will open Friday, May 26 at 12:01 a.m., which is Memorial Day Weekend. The state waters will remain open until Monday, July 31, at 11:59 p.m.

Alabama state waters only extend 9 nautical miles from shores. The federal season, which opens all of the Gulf of Mexico to fishermen, has not yet been announced.

In state waters, the daily bag limit is two red snapper per person. The minimum size requirement is 16 inches in total length.

Wildllife officials want to remind fishermen that they are required to report their catch to the Snapper Check program.

“We received positive feed last year from the fishing public for the extension of state waters to 9 miles and the state red snapper season in 2016,” said Conservation Commissioner Gunter Guy in a press release.

Deputy Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship added, “The federal red snapper season this year has not been announced but it is anticipated to be very short.”