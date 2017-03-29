Wildfire Aviation Unit Busy In Southwest Alabama

FAIRHOPE, AL- This Cessna 182 is Alabama Forestry Commission pilot Robert Trimble’s office.

“We’re looking for stuff the general public doesn’t see,” says Trimble.

Trimble is the eye in the sky when it comes to locating wildfires and dispatching crews to the scene.

“Our job is to keep them safe, we don’t want them to get into trouble on the ground, we’ll tell them to back out sometimes,” says Trimble.

We flew with Trimble over Baldwin County Wednesday. We didn’t find any wildfires, but spotted four prescribed burns during our flight.

The forestry commission’s aviation unit also looks for insect infestations and logging violations.

March has been busy for fire crews. 336 wildfires have been reported across Alabama. Those fires have burned more than 6,500 acres of land.