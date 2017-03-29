Wildfire Aviation Unit Busy In Southwest Alabama

By Published:
Robert Trimble
Robert Trimble is a pilot with the Alabama Forestry Commission.

FAIRHOPE, AL- This Cessna 182 is Alabama Forestry Commission pilot Robert Trimble’s office.

“We’re looking for stuff the general public doesn’t see,” says Trimble.

Trimble is the eye in the sky when it comes to locating wildfires and dispatching crews to the scene.

“Our job is to keep them safe, we don’t want them to get into trouble on the ground, we’ll tell them to back out sometimes,” says Trimble.

We flew with Trimble over Baldwin County Wednesday. We didn’t find any wildfires, but spotted four prescribed burns during our flight.

The forestry commission’s aviation unit also looks for insect infestations and logging violations.

March has been busy for fire crews. 336 wildfires have been reported across Alabama. Those fires have burned more than 6,500 acres of land.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s