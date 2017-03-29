Take 5: R Bistro and Pastry in Fairhope

Chef Patrick Waters from R Bistro and Pastry in Fairhope stopped by the News Five studios on Wednesday to show us how to make truffled artichoke crusted scallops.

Waters also talked about an upcoming event at the restaurant called “Rose Wine Tasting” which will be held on Tuesday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. at R Bistro on Fairhope Avenue.

Here is the recipe for the truffled artichoke crusted scallops:

Ingredients:

U-10 scallops

1 cup roughly chopped artichoke hearts

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

2 teaspoons white truffle oil

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in bowl until stuffing like consistency forms.

Season and sear scallops in lightly greased pan on stove for a few minutes.

Turn scallops over once they have a beautiful golden sear.

Sear for just a minute or so more.

Top with the artichoke crust and broil for a minute until heated and lightly brown.