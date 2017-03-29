Sewer Overflow Reaches Rabbit Creek in Theodore

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Sewage overflow in a Theodore neighborhood reached a popular creek according to a report from the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS).

MAWSS officials report that 7,750 gallons of wastewater overflowed at a private lateral on Nan Gray Davis Road, which is in a neighborhood off Carol Plantation Road. The overflow eventually reached Rabbit Creek, which flows into Dog River and Mobile Bay.

The overflow was caused by a grease blockage in the sewer line. MAWSS crews cleared the blockage and the line is once again functional.

Health officials are urging residents along Rabbit Creek to take precautions when doing recreational activities in the water. When cooking seafood from Rabbit Creek, be sure to thoroughly cook before eating and wash your hands before and after eating.

The overflow was reported to MAWSS on Tuesday, March 28.