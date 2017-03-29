S.O.S! Large Bearded Dragon Jumps Ship in Orange Beach, Search Underway

ORANGE BEACH, AL (WKRG) — A popular bearded dragon is on the loose in Orange Beach and search efforts to find him are underway.

“Mr. D” is the name of the bearded dragon that fell off his owner’s yacht as it was passing by the Flora-Bama on Wednesday. Mr. D, who wears outfits and is known to many in the Orange Beach community, was seen falling into the water on the bay side of the bar.

The Orange Beach community is helping look for the bearded dragon, but they need assistance. They are sharing images of Mr. D on social media in the hope of someone in the area spotting him.

If you see the bearded dragon, you can approach him. They are not considered dangerous and Mr. D’s owner says he is “very friendly.” He is described as about two-and-a-half feet long.

If you see him, you’re asked to call the marina at 251-980-5222 or William at 251-284-2222.