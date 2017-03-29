Police: Man Shot Into Car With Kids Inside

Mobile Police are looking for a man accused of shooting into a car with two small children inside. The gunfire hit a 23-year-old man who survived. But the children escaped without being hit. Now police are asking for the public’s help locating 23-year-old Darnatheus Richardson. He’s wanted for assault. The victim was shot in the head but is expected to make a full recovery. Police say the gunfire was after an ongoing argument over family issues.

According to a press release “Richardson currently has two active warrants for Assault 1st/ Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle. Richardson is also wanted for questioning in reference to another assault case. Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Richardson is asked to call 251-208-7211.”