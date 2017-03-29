New Walmart Distribution Center to Boost Port of Mobile

“It’s Mobile’s worst kept secret,” County Commissioner Jerry Carl joked at a press conference Wednesday where Wal-Mart Execs officially announced their commitment to building a 2.5 million square-foot distribution facility in Irvington.

The $135 million facility will be the 7th Walmart distribution center in the United States and is projected to create 550 new jobs.

“We are excited about how this facility will help us serve customers from Alabama to the Great Lakes and the economic impact it will have through local job creation and future economic development in the Mobile area,” said Jeff Breazeale, Walmart’s vice president of Direct Import Logistics. “We are grateful to the State of Alabama, Mobile County, the City of Mobile and the Alabama State Port Authority for the support we have received throughout this process, and we look forward to a strong relationship with the community for years to come.”

While the facility will built roughly 20 minutes away from the Port of Mobile, the cargo containers will be coming through APM terminals.

“It’s going to cause an increase of our container traffic, probably by around 15%,” Port Authority CEO Jimmy Lyons said. “But, it does another really important thing. It’s bringing containers here that will be loaded and then emptied. So, that suddenly creates an empty container that we can use to ship out Alabama exports. So, this is really going to help Alabama exports as much as it’s helping Walmart.”

Brian Harold, managing director at APM Terminals, said they expect to be adding several more jobs at the port as a direct result of the project.

“Here at the port, jobs are driven by volume. The more cargo we handle, the more jobs are created. So, with that, there will be a lot of new jobs at the port. And, it’s not just here at the terminal. It’s the trucking community. Customs. The list goes on and on,” Harold said.

Walmart execs hope to start hiring management positions in the next few weeks.

REPORTER NOTE:

A viewer inquired if anything will be done to the roads to account for the extra semi-truck traffic going to and from the distribution center. Here is our response from ALDOT:

“ We do have a project in our system, scheduled for Fall 2022, to convert I-10 from County Road 39 to County Road 59 (Carol Plantation Road) from 4 lanes to 6 lanes. 3 eastbound lanes and 3 westbound lanes.

The estimated cost of this project is $33.4 million.”