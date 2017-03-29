Lost Pet: Flora-Bama Marina Mascot Missing

The search is on, “Come on D, where you hiding boy,” for a two and a half foot, orange lizard everyone knows as Mr. D.

“Mr. D is just the bearded dragon that everybody admires,” says harbor master Barry Ingram. “He’s really an inspiration and just a little mascot for the Flora-Bama Marina.”

It may have been the weather, all the activity in the water or maybe he just needed a change of scenery but William Smith’s pet lizard jumped into the marina Tuesday night, “and then I jumped in and he was about five or six feet ahead of me and I jumped in to grab him and he went down.”

Bearded dragons can swim. It’s just this particular one, hasn’t done it that often. He’s spent more time hanging out with tourists or being the center of attention.

Finding the lizard has become a top priority. “He’s such a chill little dude,” says Smith. “It’s like I wouldn’t say losing a child but a dog we’re definitely mourning here.”

So, if you see a huge lizard that doesn’t look like he’s from around here, give the Flora-Bama Marina a call. They’d really like their lizard back.

“I’ve got hope,” says Smith, “he’s a special lizard. He’s not run of the mill.”

The best guess is he is still in this area and by all accounts, he is very people friendly. So if he is spotted keep your eye on him and call the marina office or you can just pick him up and bring him home.