Crestview child remains in serious condition four days after dog attack

A young child from Crestview remains hospitalized at Sacred Heart Hospital after being mauled by a neighbor’s dog over the weekend.

5-year-old Zoey Green spent the past few days in ICU after suffering lacerations to the head and face as well as a broken jaw. The child’s mother, Paige Woody, says she has suffered some nerve damage and is not able to smile at this point.

It all started Saturday morning, when Woody and Green visited the dog owner’s home in the 180 block of Villacrest Drive. At some point during the visit, one of the two dogs lunged towards the child and began attacking.

Both Woody and the dog owner sustained minor injuries as they attempted to pull the dog off of Green and get her to safety. Green had to be airlifted from the scene after the attack, while the other two were transported via ambulance to North Okaloosa Medical Center.

Woody says she’s unsure what provoked the dog, which said appeared to be a “pit bull mix.”

The dogs remain quarantined at Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) in Fort Walton Beach.

