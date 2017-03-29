Changes in Coal Policy May Not Have Big Economic Impact

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

President Trump’s effort to roll back Obama Era regulations that would have crippled the coal industry are getting a skeptical reaction from both sides in the debate. There are some questions over how much economic activity this would create. Tuesday President Trump touted the rollback of the Obama clean power plan as a chance to put coal miners back to work and many environmental groups have been upset by the change in policy.

“Our goal is to reduce pollution at every corner and every source and we need every tool in the toolbox possible that we are eliminating or stopping or reducing pollution,” said Cais Callaway with Mobile Baykeeper. The Mobile Baykeeper argues clean power initiatives are just as important to a tourism based.

“For our local economy the dirtier our water , the dirtier our air, the fewer jobs we have,” said Callaway. Barry Steam plant, for example, in north Mobile County generates most of its power from natural gas not coal.

“I don’t see any chance of our utility coal picking back up,” said Alabama Port Authority Director Jimmy Lyons. Lyons points out these changes are nearly a decade too late as many coal plants have shuttered. Mobile has a greater reliance on exporting coal for metals than importing coal for energy. Lyons says the Trump order may reduce some regulations on coal mines.

“So they can more economically mine export coal,” said Lyons. Callaway points out it took years to develop the clean power plan and it may take years to undo it. We also reached out to Alabama Power for a comment today. A spokesman in Mobile says they’re looking at the changes and they have to factor in power reliability and impact to customers.