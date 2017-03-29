BREAKING: Wife shoots Husband before turning gun on Herself

Ridgefield Neighborhood Shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Mobile Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the Ridgefield neighborhood in Mobile around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

News 5 witnessed two ambulances on the scene. According to a MPD spokesperson, a wife shot her husband in the shoulder before shooting herself in the chest.

The incident happened at the husband’s parents home. People close to the couple say the two were having maritial issues.

No further details on motive or condition of the injured.

News 5's Allen Carter is on the scene.