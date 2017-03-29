BREAKING: Girlfriend shoots boyfriend before turning gun on herself

Ridgefield Neighborhood Shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Mobile Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the Ridgefield neighborhood in Mobile around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

News 5 witnessed two ambulances on the scene. According to a MPD spokesperson, a female suspect shot her boyfriend before turning the gun on herself.

No further details on motive or condition of the injured.

