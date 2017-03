MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Clarke Raines’ first court appearance is set for Thursday morning before Judge George Hardesty in downtown Mobile. Raines was arrested late Monday night and charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of his mother, Kay Raines.

Mobile Police detectives discovered human remains in Baldwin County on Monday and believe the remains are those of Kay Raines who was reported missing on January 28th.