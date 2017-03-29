Attempted Burglary Caught on Camera

It’s one way social media can work for people. Curt Barnes posted two videos and still pictures on his Facebook page of a man attempting to break into cars.

While this happened in Tillman’s Corner, the pictures also ended up posted on a Facebook Page called ‘Stolen From Me in Baldwin County.’

The video shows a man with a distinctive tattoo on his arm, trying to break into an SUV and a car.

The would-be thieves seem oblivious to security cameras. This incident happened in the Tillman’s Corner-Rangeline Road neighborhood of Todd Acres. The owners of the vehicles hope someone might recognize the man and contact police. There may also be someone else working with the man.