Alabama Continues Fight to Execute Cop Killer

Vernon Madison

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed for a rehearing in the Vernon Madison case on Wednesday.  Two weeks ago the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a 2-1 decision that Vernon Madison was incompetent to be executed.

The petition requests a rehearing “en banc”, meaning before all the judges of the court.  Typically appeals are heard by a panel of three judges.

The State of Alabama argues that the Federal Court ruling constitutes  “an unprecedented intrusion into a state-court competency determination…” and that the panel of judges “centered on its sweeping conclusion that an inmate who denies memory of his crime cannot have a rational understanding of his execution…”

Vernon Madison was tried three times, convicted and sentenced to death for the shooting of death of Mobile Police Officer Julius Schulte.

