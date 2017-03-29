Alabama Continues Fight to Execute Cop Killer

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed for a rehearing in the Vernon Madison case on Wednesday. Two weeks ago the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a 2-1 decision that Vernon Madison was incompetent to be executed.

The petition requests a rehearing “en banc”, meaning before all the judges of the court. Typically appeals are heard by a panel of three judges.

The State of Alabama argues that the Federal Court ruling constitutes “an unprecedented intrusion into a state-court competency determination…” and that the panel of judges “centered on its sweeping conclusion that an inmate who denies memory of his crime cannot have a rational understanding of his execution…”

Vernon Madison was tried three times, convicted and sentenced to death for the shooting of death of Mobile Police Officer Julius Schulte.